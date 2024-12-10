Drone hits IAEA vehicle on road to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, agency says

A drone hit and severely damaged an official vehicle of the International Atomic Energy Agency on the road to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant on Tuesday, the director general of the agency said. There were no victims and the teams are safe, said Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA Director General.

"I condemn in the most firm terms this attack on the IAEA staff," Grossi said. "We call, once again, as we have done it before, for the utmost restraint." Grossi said attacking a nuclear power plant is a no-go and attacking those working to prevent a nuclear accident during the military conflict is "even more unacceptable."

