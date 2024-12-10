YSRCP Launches State-Wide Campaign for Farmers' Rights
The YSRCP has unveiled a poster signaling its upcoming December 13 campaign to secure fair paddy prices for farmers. The initiative aims to press the state government to intervene for the farmers severely affected by natural calamities, demanding immediate and fair procurement practices.
The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) launched a state-wide campaign set for December 13 to advocate for fair paddy prices and farmer support. Party leaders, including former ministers, unveiled the campaign poster and criticized the government's inadequate response to farmers' woes.
The campaign, titled 'YSRCP in Support of Farmers,' seeks to compel the state government to procure paddy at remunerative prices, emphasizing the necessity of extending support to the farming community strained by untimely rains and cyclones that have drastically cut yields.
During the poster's launch, leaders condemned the coalition government for neglecting farmers, stating that many are compelled to sell their produce at unsustainable rates. The protest will culminate with the submission of a memorandum to district collectors, insisting on immediate corrective measures.
