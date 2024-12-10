Left Menu

YSRCP Launches State-Wide Campaign for Farmers' Rights

The YSRCP has unveiled a poster signaling its upcoming December 13 campaign to secure fair paddy prices for farmers. The initiative aims to press the state government to intervene for the farmers severely affected by natural calamities, demanding immediate and fair procurement practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:11 IST
YSRCP Launches State-Wide Campaign for Farmers' Rights
YSRCP launches poster for state-wide campaign to support farmers (Photo/@YSRCParty). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) launched a state-wide campaign set for December 13 to advocate for fair paddy prices and farmer support. Party leaders, including former ministers, unveiled the campaign poster and criticized the government's inadequate response to farmers' woes.

The campaign, titled 'YSRCP in Support of Farmers,' seeks to compel the state government to procure paddy at remunerative prices, emphasizing the necessity of extending support to the farming community strained by untimely rains and cyclones that have drastically cut yields.

During the poster's launch, leaders condemned the coalition government for neglecting farmers, stating that many are compelled to sell their produce at unsustainable rates. The protest will culminate with the submission of a memorandum to district collectors, insisting on immediate corrective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024