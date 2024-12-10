Left Menu

Assam's Swahid Divas: A Tribute to Martyrs and a Vision for Preservation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended Swahid Divas, honoring Assam Movement martyrs and pledging state development and identity protection. Sarma highlighted initiatives like land encroachment removal, cultural preservation, and the construction of a memorial for the martyrs, while urging youth to learn from Israel's self-reliance model.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked the observance of Swahid Divas on Tuesday, organized by the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha in Sonitpur District. The event was dedicated to commemorating the martyrs of the Assam Movement who sacrificed their lives safeguarding the state's honor, identity, and heritage.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the sacrifices of over 800 patriots during the Assam Movement, remembering Khargeswar Talukdar as its first martyr. He emphasized the government's ongoing work to preserve Assam's identity amid demographic threats and land encroachments, including the successful eviction at Gorukhuti.

Sarma also underlined diverse initiatives to preserve Assam's culture, including erecting a statue of Vir Lachit Borphukan and setting up Kanaklata University. He announced a memorial for Assam Agitation martyrs, urging youth to emulate Israel's self-reliance, as part of ongoing efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

