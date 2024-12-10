Telangana to Experience Dry Weather Amid Minor Cold Spells

The India Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather conditions for Telangana in the days to come, with a light nip in the air during the early morning and late evening hours. Although the region will experience normal cold conditions, the minimum temperature is expected to remain above normal.

Dharma Raju, Scientist C of the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, stated, "Most of the Telangana region will receive light rain today. However, dry weather is expected to prevail for the next four days as easterly and northeasterly winds dominate the region." This wind pattern is largely responsible for the current dry conditions across Telangana.

Despite common cold conditions in the morning, the northern parts of Telangana are particularly susceptible to some colder weather. The cold wave is not expected to be severe, and as the day progresses, slightly suffocated weather will give way to chillier evenings. Furthermore, a persistent low pressure over the Bay of Bengal today will limit rainfall to just today, with most parts anticipating dry weather this week. For November and the first week of December, northern Telangana experienced some cold wave conditions which have since declined, pushing temperatures above normal.

