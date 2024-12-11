Global Markets Jitter as Inflation Looms
Global equities fell as Wall Street indexes showed mixed results. Investors await key inflation data and economic news. Gold prices surged amidst geopolitical tensions and anticipated U.S. rate cuts. The dollar increased, while global markets reacted to various central bank policy announcements and geopolitical developments.
Global equities experienced a downturn, with mixed performances on Wall Street, as investors prepared for upcoming inflation data and other significant economic announcements. Meanwhile, the dollar rose, reflecting cautious optimism amid global financial uncertainty.
Gold hit a two-week high, a response to escalating geopolitical tensions and anticipations of another U.S. rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week. U.S. inflation data, expected to provide insight into future federal monetary policy, holds investor focus.
Overseas, the European Central Bank is set to meet soon, with the STOXX 600 index breaking its winning streak due to weak Chinese trade data. Investors are also keenly observing shifts in European and Canadian interest rates, as well as fiscal developments in China and Syria's ongoing political landscape.
