Global Markets Jitter as Inflation Looms

Global equities experienced a downturn, with mixed performances on Wall Street, as investors prepared for upcoming inflation data and other significant economic announcements. Meanwhile, the dollar rose, reflecting cautious optimism amid global financial uncertainty.

Gold hit a two-week high, a response to escalating geopolitical tensions and anticipations of another U.S. rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week. U.S. inflation data, expected to provide insight into future federal monetary policy, holds investor focus.

Overseas, the European Central Bank is set to meet soon, with the STOXX 600 index breaking its winning streak due to weak Chinese trade data. Investors are also keenly observing shifts in European and Canadian interest rates, as well as fiscal developments in China and Syria's ongoing political landscape.

