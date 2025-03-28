Left Menu

Eurozone Yields Drop as ECB Easing Expectations Rise

Money markets are anticipating European Central Bank easing, causing short-dated yields to decrease. Investors are focusing on U.S. tariffs and weak euro zone economic data. German 2-year yields have hit new lows, while Italian and French bond yields display increasing risk due to political uncertainties.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is under increased pressure to ease monetary policy as money markets raise their bets, leading to a decrease in short-dated yields. This drop parallels the focus shift among investors towards U.S. tariffs and disappointing economic data within the euro zone.

In March, inflation figures in some of the euro zone's largest economies fell well below expectations. The German 2-year yield, a key indicator sensitive to ECB policy, saw a four basis points drop to its lowest level since early March. This comes after German political parties agreed on a significant increase in fiscal spending, which notably lifted long-term yields.

The situation in Italy and potential political risks in France are contributing to the fluctuating bond yield landscape. Italian 10-year yields saw a minor decrease, while the yield gap between Italian and German bonds widened. Analysts suggest the French bond market may face political turbulence with Marine Le Pen's trial outcome possibly influencing early election calls.

