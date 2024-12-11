Stability Amidst Disputes: Russian Gas Exports Continue Unhindered

Russian gas exports to Europe through Ukraine stayed stable on Wednesday, according to data from Kremlin-controlled Gazprom and a European pipeline network operator.

Amid a contractual dispute that halted supplies to Austria's OMV in November, Russian exports continue as other buyers fill the gap. This stability persists even as nearly half of Moscow's gas flows are affected, with expansion into Turkey via the TurkStream pipeline.

On Wednesday, Gazprom reported a steady supply of 42.4 million cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine, mirroring Tuesday's output. Slovakia's gas nominations from Ukraine show a minor decrease from Tuesday but align with typical volumes, as seen in data from Eustream, while flows to Austria and the Czech Republic remain consistent.

