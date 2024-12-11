Left Menu

Stability Amidst Disputes: Russian Gas Exports Continue Unhindered

Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine remain consistent despite a halt in supplies to Austria's OMV due to contractual issues. Gazprom maintains stable supply, sending 42.4 million cubic metres of gas. Flows into Slovakia show slight changes, matching recent volumes despite the ongoing disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 12:42 IST
Stability Amidst Disputes: Russian Gas Exports Continue Unhindered

Russian gas exports to Europe through Ukraine stayed stable on Wednesday, according to data from Kremlin-controlled Gazprom and a European pipeline network operator.

Amid a contractual dispute that halted supplies to Austria's OMV in November, Russian exports continue as other buyers fill the gap. This stability persists even as nearly half of Moscow's gas flows are affected, with expansion into Turkey via the TurkStream pipeline.

On Wednesday, Gazprom reported a steady supply of 42.4 million cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine, mirroring Tuesday's output. Slovakia's gas nominations from Ukraine show a minor decrease from Tuesday but align with typical volumes, as seen in data from Eustream, while flows to Austria and the Czech Republic remain consistent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024