Left Menu

Equirus Wealth Surpasses Rs 10,000 Crore in AUM Milestone

Equirus Wealth, a wealth management firm, has exceeded Rs 10,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) in just 18 months. The firm plans to diversify its offerings further and aims for Rs 50,000 crore AUM by 2028 by leveraging its banking and equity research expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Equirus Wealth, a leading wealth management firm, has announced a significant achievement, reaching over Rs 10,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) in just 18 months. This milestone underscores the company's ability to deliver innovative investment solutions tailored to the diverse needs of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra HNIs.

The company's strategic focus remains on offering bespoke investment products aligned with clients' investment preferences and risk profiles. Leveraging its expertise in investment banking and equity research, Equirus Wealth has set an ambitious target of Rs 50,000 crore in AUM by 2028.

Abhijit Bhave, CEO of Equirus Wealth, emphasized that this growth was facilitated by their unique product offerings and the trust of their clients. Their strategy involves deepening client relationships, adding more value, and expanding into new geographical markets, with offerings like customised equity strategies, Smallcap Portfolio Management Services (PMS), and exclusive venture funds concentrating on technology, fintech, and deep tech sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024