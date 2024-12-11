Equirus Wealth Surpasses Rs 10,000 Crore in AUM Milestone

Equirus Wealth, a leading wealth management firm, has announced a significant achievement, reaching over Rs 10,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) in just 18 months. This milestone underscores the company's ability to deliver innovative investment solutions tailored to the diverse needs of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra HNIs.

The company's strategic focus remains on offering bespoke investment products aligned with clients' investment preferences and risk profiles. Leveraging its expertise in investment banking and equity research, Equirus Wealth has set an ambitious target of Rs 50,000 crore in AUM by 2028.

Abhijit Bhave, CEO of Equirus Wealth, emphasized that this growth was facilitated by their unique product offerings and the trust of their clients. Their strategy involves deepening client relationships, adding more value, and expanding into new geographical markets, with offerings like customised equity strategies, Smallcap Portfolio Management Services (PMS), and exclusive venture funds concentrating on technology, fintech, and deep tech sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)