Ajay Bhushan Pandey Joins AIIB as VP of Investment Solutions

Ajay Bhushan Pandey, former Finance Secretary of India, has joined the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as Vice President of Investment Solutions. He will oversee departments focusing on sectors, finance solutions, and sustainability. Pandey has played key roles in India's digital transformation and holds advanced degrees in engineering and computer science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Bhushan Pandey, who previously served as India's Finance Secretary, is now the Vice President of Investment Solutions at the Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). With his new role, Pandey takes charge of vital departments, including the Sectors, Themes, and Finance Solutions Department.

Pandey retired last month after his tenure as Chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority. His illustrious career includes roles as the CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India, contributing significantly to India's digital and financial sectors with projects like Aadhaar and UPI.

With a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Minnesota and an engineering degree from IIT Kanpur, Pandey brings a wealth of knowledge to AIIB. He is expected to enhance the bank's operations by leveraging his expertise in digital infrastructure and financial innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile's Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women's Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d'Ivoire's Vocational Training

