Ajay Bhushan Pandey Joins AIIB as VP of Investment Solutions

Ajay Bhushan Pandey, who previously served as India's Finance Secretary, is now the Vice President of Investment Solutions at the Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). With his new role, Pandey takes charge of vital departments, including the Sectors, Themes, and Finance Solutions Department.

Pandey retired last month after his tenure as Chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority. His illustrious career includes roles as the CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India, contributing significantly to India's digital and financial sectors with projects like Aadhaar and UPI.

With a PhD in Computer Science from the University of Minnesota and an engineering degree from IIT Kanpur, Pandey brings a wealth of knowledge to AIIB. He is expected to enhance the bank's operations by leveraging his expertise in digital infrastructure and financial innovation.

