Ukrainian Attack on Russian Oil Depot Leaves Europe Transit Unharmed

A Ukrainian overnight strike targeted an oil depot in Russia's Bryansk region, ensuing a massive fire, yet it did not disrupt oil transit to Europe. The depot, linked to the Druzhba oil export pipeline, primarily handles diesel and petroleum products supply rather than transit operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Ukraine

A Ukrainian overnight strike has hit an oil depot in Russia's Bryansk region, leading to a significant fire. However, according to a Ukrainian industry source, the attack has not affected the transit of oil to Europe via Ukraine.

The depot in question is associated with the Druzhba oil export pipeline, which is crucial for the transportation of diesel and petroleum products. Despite the fire, operations related to the transit of oil remain unaffected.

The source reassured that the facility primarily ensures the supply of diesel fuel and petroleum products, and that transit processes are continuing as planned.

