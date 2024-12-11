Ukrainian Attack on Russian Oil Depot Leaves Europe Transit Unharmed

A Ukrainian overnight strike has hit an oil depot in Russia's Bryansk region, leading to a significant fire. However, according to a Ukrainian industry source, the attack has not affected the transit of oil to Europe via Ukraine.

The depot in question is associated with the Druzhba oil export pipeline, which is crucial for the transportation of diesel and petroleum products. Despite the fire, operations related to the transit of oil remain unaffected.

The source reassured that the facility primarily ensures the supply of diesel fuel and petroleum products, and that transit processes are continuing as planned.

