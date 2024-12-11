Market Awaits China's Economic Strategy Amid Policy Uncertainty
China's stock market fluctuated as investors anticipate the Central Economic Work Conference for policy insights. The Shanghai Composite index rose slightly, while semiconductor stocks led declines. Market focus is on potential fiscal policy measures, especially amid speculation about a weaker yuan due to possible US tariffs.
Chinese markets showcased restrained movements on Wednesday, as market watchers keenly awaited the Central Economic Work Conference for insights into future policy direction. The Shanghai Composite index saw a modest rise of 0.29%, closing at 3,432.49.
In contrast, the CSI300 blue-chip index dipped by 0.17%, with semiconductor equities leading declines, down 1.6%. Other sectors saw mixed results; the real estate index edged up 0.95% while the financial sector fell 1%. As Hong Kong stocks faced further pressure, the yuan also weakened following reports that China might consider devaluating the currency in preparation for a potentially challenging trade scenario with the US under a second Trump presidency.
Investors are closely watching for outcomes from the upcoming Central Economic Work Conference, especially following the Politburo's commitment to an "appropriately loose" monetary environment. Analyst Zhiwei Zhang highlighted the market's anticipation for more concrete fiscal policy measures. Jefferies analysts tempered expectations, suggesting that forthcoming easing steps might not fully satisfy investors.
