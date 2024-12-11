Bengaluru Techie's Tragic End Sparks Debate on Section 498A Misuse

In a case that has captured national attention, the suicide of a Bengaluru-based techie has intensified debates over the potential misuse of Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This provision, originally intended to protect women from marital abuse, is now being criticized for being used as a tool for financial extortion.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, based in Delhi, expressed grave concerns about the growing misuse of the law. Speaking to ANI, Pahwa emphasized the need for stringent checks to prevent the exploitation of this section, as it affects the social fabric by embroiling innocent individuals in legal battles.

The incident has also drawn comments from other legal professionals and authorities, highlighting the necessity of gender-neutral reforms, inquiries before First Information Reports are filed, and the provision of adequate legal aid. Amidst this, fresh calls for systemic reforms and mediation practices have emerged in response to the tragedy.

