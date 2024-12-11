Left Menu

Equirus Wealth Celebrates Milestone: AUM Surpasses Rs 10,000 Crore

Equirus Wealth has surpassed Rs 10,000 crore in assets under management, doubling its AUM in 18 months. The firm aims to reach Rs 50,000 crore by 2028 by offering innovative investment products and expanding client relationships and geographical reach.

Equirus Wealth, a prominent wealth management firm, announced on Wednesday that it has reached an impressive milestone by surpassing Rs 10,000 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM).

This achievement underscores the company's strong growth trajectory, as the AUM has doubled in merely 18 months, reflecting its capacity to devise innovative investment solutions tailored for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra HNIs.

The firm's future goal is to reach Rs 50,000 crore in AUM by 2028, focusing on strengthening client relationships, expanding into new markets, and leveraging its group's expertise in investment banking and equity research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

