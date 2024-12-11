Ghana's Economy Booms Amid Sector Expansion

In an impressive display of economic vitality, Ghana's economy surged by 7.2% in the third quarter of 2024, as reported by the country's statistics agency.

This growth trajectory is largely attributed to the industrial sector's notable 10.4% expansion, powered primarily by mining and quarrying activities. Simultaneously, the services sector saw a 6.4% increase, and the agricultural sector grew by 3.2%.

Despite the positive momentum across most sectors, the cocoa industry, a critical component of Ghana's economy and the second largest in global production, recorded a concerning 26% contraction, continuing a troubling trend of decline for the fifth consecutive quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)