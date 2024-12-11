Mumbai Bullion Market Update: Closing Rates Revealed
The Mumbai bullion market's closing rates for October showcase silver and gold prices. Silver spot rates were listed at Rs 92,700 per kilo. In terms of gold, the closing rates for standard gold (99.5) and pure gold (99.9) stood at Rs 77,355 and Rs 77,666 respectively.
The latest figures from the Mumbai bullion market have been released, highlighting the closing rates for critical precious metals.
Silver spot rates reached Rs 92,700 per kilo, showcasing the current market trend for this valuable commodity.
Gold prices have also been specified, with standard gold (99.5) closing at Rs 77,355 and pure gold (99.9) at Rs 77,666, reflecting their market valuations.
