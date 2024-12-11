Left Menu

Mumbai Bullion Market Update: Closing Rates Revealed

The Mumbai bullion market's closing rates for October showcase silver and gold prices. Silver spot rates were listed at Rs 92,700 per kilo. In terms of gold, the closing rates for standard gold (99.5) and pure gold (99.9) stood at Rs 77,355 and Rs 77,666 respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:47 IST
Mumbai Bullion Market Update: Closing Rates Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The latest figures from the Mumbai bullion market have been released, highlighting the closing rates for critical precious metals.

Silver spot rates reached Rs 92,700 per kilo, showcasing the current market trend for this valuable commodity.

Gold prices have also been specified, with standard gold (99.5) closing at Rs 77,355 and pure gold (99.9) at Rs 77,666, reflecting their market valuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024