Mumbai Bullion Market Update: Closing Rates Revealed

The latest figures from the Mumbai bullion market have been released, highlighting the closing rates for critical precious metals.

Silver spot rates reached Rs 92,700 per kilo, showcasing the current market trend for this valuable commodity.

Gold prices have also been specified, with standard gold (99.5) closing at Rs 77,355 and pure gold (99.9) at Rs 77,666, reflecting their market valuations.

