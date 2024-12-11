Acme Solar Wins Key Renewable Energy Project
Acme Solar Holdings secured a major 250 MW renewable energy project through an NHPC auction, raising its overall capacity to 6,970 MW. The project, with a Rs 4.56 per unit tariff, includes a potential expansion to 500 MW, leveraging solar, wind, and battery technologies for stable energy supply.
- Country:
- India
Acme Solar Holdings announced a significant win on Wednesday, securing a 250 MW renewable energy project in an NHPC-conducted auction.
This victory elevates Acme Solar's total capacity to 6,970 MW, according to their statement. The firm dispatched renewable energy project was clinched at a competitive tariff of Rs 4.56 per unit during a December 10, 2024 e-reverse auction by NHPC.
The project offers a green-shoe option to double its capacity to 500 MW. It promises round-the-clock power, assisting discoms in meeting renewable and storage obligations with a blend of solar, wind, and battery solutions. Nikhil Dhingra, CEO, emphasized the importance of CTU connectivity in Rajasthan and Gujarat.
