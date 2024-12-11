Left Menu

India's Green Hydrogen Push: Firms Vie for SIGHT Scheme Benefits

Fourteen firms, including Reliance Green Hydrogen, have bid under the SIGHT scheme's second tranche for green hydrogen incentives. The scheme offers benefits up to Rs 5,400 crore, with technical bids opened to foster 4,50,000 tonnes of hydrogen production. The National Green Hydrogen Mission supports this transition with a Rs 19,744 crore outlay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:14 IST
In a strategic move to bolster India's green hydrogen industry, fourteen companies, including notable names like Reliance Green Hydrogen, have submitted technical bids under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Scheme's second tranche. This initiative promises incentives for producing 4,50,000 tonnes of green hydrogen with potential benefits reaching Rs 5,400 crore.

The scheme aims to foster domestic manufacturing and production by offering a graded financial incentive—up to Rs 50 per kg in the first year, decreasing to Rs 30 by the third year. Under the bidding process, SECI received commitments significantly surpassing available capacities, indicating robust industry interest.

India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in January 2023 with a Rs 19,744 crore financial backing, seeks to develop 5 MMT of annual green hydrogen capacity with an additional 125 GW of renewable energy infrastructure. This mission will support new production methods and identify potential green hydrogen hubs.

