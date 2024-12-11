Assam Tightens Aadhaar Verification Amid Infiltration Concerns

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the state government will enhance its Aadhaar verification process to prevent unauthorized individuals from obtaining Aadhaar cards. The move comes amid increased concerns over infiltration from neighboring Bangladesh.

At a press briefing, CM Sarma revealed that the Assam Police, in collaboration with the BSF and Tripura Police, has apprehended numerous infiltrators from Bangladesh. To address the issue, the Assam cabinet has designated the General Administration Department as the nodal agency for Aadhaar card verification. District-level administrations will appoint an Additional Deputy Commissioner for stringent enrolment checks.

In addition to security measures, CM Sarma declared that 15 lakh new ration cards will be issued on December 15. He also shared plans for an official visit to Bhutan, where discussions will cover topics such as hydropower. On the domestic front, the state government continues to undertake delimitation efforts to protect indigenous interests, reclaim encroached lands, and secure legislative seats under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

