Global Experts Convene at Adani University for Green Infrastructure Talks

The International Conference on Infrastructure Development and Sustainability (ICIDS) 2024 commenced at Adani University, Ahmedabad, emphasizing global discourse on sustainable infrastructure. Set over two days, the conference aims to highlight key themes of green transition and financing emerging agendas.

Organized by Adani University, the event features prominent figures from academia and industry, including representatives from government agencies, focusing on advanced and equitable solutions in infrastructure. Discussions pivoted around the nuances of economic growth, environmental challenges, and social equity, crucial for realizing the sustainability agenda 2030.

The conference inauguration featured the traditional lamp lighting and a recital of Saraswati Vandana. Prof. Rachana Gangwar's opening speech set a reflective, insightful tone. Provost Prof. Ravi P. Singh's welcome address underscored India's significant infrastructural strides towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' during the 'Amrit Kaal'.

