Left Menu

Global Experts Convene at Adani University for Green Infrastructure Talks

The ICIDS 2024 conference at Adani University in Ahmedabad brings together experts to explore sustainable infrastructure development. Discussions focus on green initiatives, technological advancements, and socioeconomic equity, aligning with global sustainability goals for 2030. Key highlights include the launch of research compendiums and a vision for India's transformative future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 23:25 IST
Global Experts Convene at Adani University for Green Infrastructure Talks
Second edition of International Conference on Infrastructure Development and Sustainability begins at Adani University (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Conference on Infrastructure Development and Sustainability (ICIDS) 2024 commenced at Adani University, Ahmedabad, emphasizing global discourse on sustainable infrastructure. Set over two days, the conference aims to highlight key themes of green transition and financing emerging agendas.

Organized by Adani University, the event features prominent figures from academia and industry, including representatives from government agencies, focusing on advanced and equitable solutions in infrastructure. Discussions pivoted around the nuances of economic growth, environmental challenges, and social equity, crucial for realizing the sustainability agenda 2030.

The conference inauguration featured the traditional lamp lighting and a recital of Saraswati Vandana. Prof. Rachana Gangwar's opening speech set a reflective, insightful tone. Provost Prof. Ravi P. Singh's welcome address underscored India's significant infrastructural strides towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' during the 'Amrit Kaal'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024