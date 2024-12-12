Left Menu

Empowered Futures: Women Leading in Retirement Planning

Max Life Insurance's latest India Retirement Index Study reveals that women are making significant strides in retirement planning. Urban working women outperform national averages in financial preparedness, driven by health, investment preferences, and a strong focus on financial independence, though challenges like financial longevity and cultural reliance remain.

Max Life Insurance has released the fourth edition of its India Retirement Index Study, revealing significant advancements in how women are approaching retirement planning. The study spotlights a positive trend among urban working women who lead the charge in financial independence and retirement investments.

The women’s Retirement Index score rose to 50, outstripping both men's and the national average at 49. This progress stemmed from increased involvement in risk-based investments like mutual funds and stock markets, with 68% of women saving specifically for retirement.

Despite positive strides, challenges persist. A majority still fear their finances won't last a full retirement, while cultural and financial education barriers need addressing. Max Life continues to offer tailored solutions to empower women towards secure financial futures.

