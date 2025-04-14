Intense Search Continues for Missing Boaters Off Florida Coast
The US Coast Guard is persistently searching for five individuals missing after a boat capsized near Florida's Atlantic Coast. On Sunday, one person was found dead and four others were rescued. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday, with three survivors having non-life-threatening injuries.
The US Coast Guard remains steadfast in their search for five people who went missing after a boat capsized off Florida's Atlantic Coast. The tragic incident unfolded about 29 miles off St. Lucie Inlet, north of West Palm Beach.
While one individual was found deceased, crews managed to rescue four others on Sunday. The vessel reportedly capsized on Friday, according to one of the survivors. The Coast Guard was alerted by another boater on Sunday.
Officials from Martin County Fire Rescue confirmed that three of the four rescued individuals sustained injuries, though they are not life-threatening. Further information is currently unavailable as the search continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
