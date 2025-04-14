Left Menu

Former BJP MP Challenges Government Security for Controversial Figures

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has criticized government security for figures inciting communal tensions. He singled out SP MP Ramjilal Suman for labeling Rana Sanga a 'traitor'. Singh called for a policy to withdraw security from those stirring social discord, emphasizing accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:32 IST
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh demanded the withdrawal of government security from those he claims provoke communal or caste tensions through their remarks.

Singh specifically targeted Samajwadi Party MP Ramjilal Suman for calling Rana Sanga a 'traitor', alleging it is part of a deliberate political agenda. He urged the government to establish a clear policy on granting security.

Singh criticized the misuse of government protection, citing past examples like Raj Thackeray. He emphasized accountability and criticized the practice of tarnishing historical figures for political gain, urging a review of security for divisive figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

