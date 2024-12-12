NLCIL's Landmark Achievement: Uttar Pradesh Power Plant Begins Operation
NLC India Ltd's first supercritical thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh has started commercial operations. The Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant, developed in partnership with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, will elevate NLC's power generation capacity significantly. The operation marks a milestone towards energy sustainability.
NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) announced the commencement of commercial operation at its first supercritical thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh. The Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant, boasting a capacity of 1,980 MW, is a collaborative venture between NLCIL and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, operating under the banner of Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL).
The plant's first unit, delivering 660 MW, successfully completed its trial on December 7, 2024, and entered commercial service on December 12, 2024, as reported in a statement to the BSE. This development boosts NLCIL's total power generation capacity from 6,071 MW to an impressive 6,731 MW.
Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director of NLCIL, hailed this achievement as a historic milestone in the company's pursuit of energy sustainability. He reaffirmed NLCIL's commitment to bringing the remaining units online, enhancing both energy production and sustainability.
