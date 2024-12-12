Adani Green Energy Expands Renewable Portfolio with New Solar Project

Adani Green Energy has announced the commissioning of a 250 MW solar power plant in Badi Sid, situated in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan. This significant development furthers their renewable energy ventures.

The latest addition boosts Adani Green Energy's total operational renewable generation capacity to a substantial 11,434 MW. The achievement highlights the company's ongoing commitment to sustainable energy growth.

The project is spearheaded by Adani Green Energy Twenty Five Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd, marking a significant milestone in their expansion efforts within the renewable energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)