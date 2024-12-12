Siemens Announces Key Leadership Changes in Finance Sector

Siemens Ltd has revealed a reshuffling of its financial leadership, with noteworthy appointments effective from January 2025. The company has named Harish Shekar as the new Chief Financial Officer for its energy division. Shekar brings 27 years of experience at Siemens, having previously led accounting and controlling in India since 2018, and held various leadership roles across continents.

In a strategic shift, Vineet Rastogi is set to take on the role of head of accounting and controlling at Siemens from next year. Rastogi, a seasoned professional with a 30-year career, has amassed expertise working with Big 4 firms and major corporations in India and the UK. His diverse experience spans audit, financial due diligence, and corporate governance.

Furthermore, Siemens announced that Kairav Modi will be stepping down as CFO of the digital industries by February 2025, to pursue an overseas opportunity within the company. Sapna Rawat, who currently heads assurance at Siemens, will be stepping into the CFO role for Digital Industries, leveraging her two decades of international experience in finance and assurance.

