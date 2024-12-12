Left Menu

Global Markets Soar: Tech-Driven Asian Surge Amid Stable Inflation

Asian stock markets rallied on Thursday, following Wall Street's tech-driven gains, as stable U.S. consumer inflation solidified expectations of a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut. Japan's Nikkei surged past 40,000, uplifted by chip-sector growth and a weakening yen, while other Asian indices also marked significant gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:12 IST
Global Markets Soar: Tech-Driven Asian Surge Amid Stable Inflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks rallied on Thursday, mirroring an overnight tech-led surge on Wall Street driven by anticipated U.S. inflation figures. Market confidence in a Federal Reserve rate cut next week was reinforced, pushing Japan's Nikkei index past 40,000, a milestone not seen since mid-October, boosted by chip-sector shares.

The Australian dollar saw a strong rise, underpinned by robust employment data, rebounding from recent declines post-Reuters' report on China's monetary strategies. China's stabilization of the yuan's midpoint rate supported the currency above recent lows, reflecting ongoing economic strategies impacting global trading partners.

Major Asian indices responded positively, with South Korea's KOSPI and Hong Kong's Hang Seng both climbing significantly. In the U.S., tech-heavy indices made notable gains, with the Nasdaq crossing a new threshold above 20,000, indicating robust market activity amid evolving fiscal policies and economic data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024