Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Rajya Sabha Bias, Condemns Opposition Silence

In a heated exchange on Thursday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh launched a vehement critique of the Rajya Sabha Chairman, accusing him of displaying clear bias and stifling opposition voices in the upper house of Parliament. Ramesh, speaking to ANI, articulated his frustration over the perceived unequal treatment of opposition leaders, particularly the Leader of the Opposition, during recent sessions.

Ramesh questioned the necessity of a no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Chairman, asserting that the Leader of the Opposition was unjustly barred from speaking. He labeled this act as a direct insult not only to the Congress party but to the integrity of the parliamentary process itself. The Congress leader pointedly condemned what he described as a glaring double standard, where issues raised by the opposition are omitted from the record, while those from the ruling party are documented.

Further, Ramesh accused the ruling party of attempting to distract from the Adani issue by making unsubstantiated claims, including those involving George Soros. Fellow Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain echoed these sentiments, alleging that Congress MPs face suppression when attempting to address public concerns. Meanwhile, Leader of the House JP Nadda countered these allegations, accusing Congress of undermining the democratic process by obstructing parliamentary proceedings.

