Left Menu

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Rajya Sabha Bias, Condemns Opposition Silence

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh accused the Rajya Sabha Chairman of bias against the opposition, highlighting concerns over the silencing of opposition voices in Parliament. Ramesh condemned the absence of impartiality in handling issues raised by the opposition, asserting it diverts attention from significant matters like the Adani controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:01 IST
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Rajya Sabha Bias, Condemns Opposition Silence
Congress MP, Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange on Thursday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh launched a vehement critique of the Rajya Sabha Chairman, accusing him of displaying clear bias and stifling opposition voices in the upper house of Parliament. Ramesh, speaking to ANI, articulated his frustration over the perceived unequal treatment of opposition leaders, particularly the Leader of the Opposition, during recent sessions.

Ramesh questioned the necessity of a no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Chairman, asserting that the Leader of the Opposition was unjustly barred from speaking. He labeled this act as a direct insult not only to the Congress party but to the integrity of the parliamentary process itself. The Congress leader pointedly condemned what he described as a glaring double standard, where issues raised by the opposition are omitted from the record, while those from the ruling party are documented.

Further, Ramesh accused the ruling party of attempting to distract from the Adani issue by making unsubstantiated claims, including those involving George Soros. Fellow Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain echoed these sentiments, alleging that Congress MPs face suppression when attempting to address public concerns. Meanwhile, Leader of the House JP Nadda countered these allegations, accusing Congress of undermining the democratic process by obstructing parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024