Child Rights Watchdog Cautions Diljit Dosanjh Ahead of Chandigarh Concert
The Chandigarh Child Rights Commission has issued an advisory to singer Diljit Dosanjh, urging caution in his upcoming concert. Concerns include inappropriate song content and the presence of children on stage, linked to prior performances and potential exposure to alcohol and drugs. Similar advisories were previously issued to other artists.
- Country:
- India
In anticipation of his December 14 performance, singer Diljit Dosanjh has been advised by the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights to exercise caution during his concert. The advisory, led by Chairperson Shipra Bansal, highlights concerns about child safety, following previous incidents where children were brought on stage.
Bansal pointed out that certain songs performed by Dosanjh could be inappropriate for young audiences. Moreover, she urged the avoidance of songs that glorify alcohol and violence, such as 'Patiala Peg'. The advisory warns of the negative impact these songs may have on impressionable children. Similar concerns were raised concerning Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's concerts.
Additionally, Bansal raised issues regarding the late timings of concerts, which could encourage underage drinking. Emphasizing the importance of alcohol restrictions, she reiterated that minors should not be served. This advisory comes amid broader concerns, illustrated by Dosanjh receiving a legal notice from the Telangana government to avoid promoting songs involving alcohol and drugs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
