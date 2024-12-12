Congress Alleges Bias: Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Rajya Sabha Leadership

In an intense critique on Thursday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh accused the Rajya Sabha Chairman of prejudice, alleging a systematic obstruction of opposition voices within the upper house of Parliament. Speaking to ANI, Ramesh expressed deep dissatisfaction with the treatment of opposition leaders, especially the Leader of the Opposition, during recent sessions.

"Today, yet again, we faced the necessity of a no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha chair," Ramesh contended, emphasizing the perceived insult to opposition leaders and the Congress party. Ramesh criticized a double standard in the handling of parliamentary proceedings, where opposition issues are sidelined.

"When issues are raised by the opposition, they don't make it to the records, but the ruling party's points receive undue attention," Ramesh alleged. He condemned this lack of impartiality, accusing the ruling party of diverting attention from critical issues like the Adani matter with "baseless" statements. Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain echoed these sentiments, lamenting the sidelining of their notices.

Opposition claims were met with counter-accusations from leader of the house in Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, who charged the Congress with compromising democratic processes by disrupting house proceedings. He asserted that the Congress aims to distract from significant domestic and international concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)