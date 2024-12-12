Indian Navy Advances Blue Water Capabilities with Fleet Support Ship Progress

A vital ceremony for the Indian Navy's Fleet Support Ships (FSS) project, the steel cutting for the second vessel, was commemorated at the Larsen and Toubro Shipyard in Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu. The endeavor involves crafting five ships to bolster Indian naval operations.

Presiding over the event was Rear Admiral Vishal Bishnoi, the Indian Navy's Assistant Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition. The August 2023 contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) set the groundwork for the Fleet Support Ships, scheduled for staggered completion commencing in mid-2027.

In a nod to maximizing local capacity, portions of two ship constructions are outsourced to L&T Shipyard, optimizing national shipyard efficiency. Each 40,000-ton vessel will enhance logistical support to the Navy's 'Blue Water' ambitions, enabling extended missions and humanitarian efforts.

These ships, designed to carry crucial supplies like fuel and ammunition, improve operational range and flexibility, supporting both defense and humanitarian causes. Their design roots are firmly Indian, underscoring the Government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, boosting national defense and industry capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)