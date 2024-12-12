Stalling Green? EU Rejects Auto Emissions Rollback

The European Commission stands firm on its commitment to CO2 emission reductions in the automotive sector, in spite of growing pressure to relax these regulations. This stance was reaffirmed by the EU's climate policy chief, Wopke Hoekstra, amidst escalating appeals from the European People's Party, the largest political group in the European Parliament.

The appeal to modify climate rules coincides with challenges faced by Europe's automobile industry, grappling with weak demand, stiff competition from China, and disappointing sales of electric vehicles. While acknowledging these hardships, Brussels insists that the CO2 rules are essential for adhering to Europe's emissions targets and ensuring stable investment conditions within the continent.

Central to the European People's Party's argument is the call for leniency concerning 2025 CO2 limits, which many manufacturers are at risk of breaching. Despite the potential for €15 billion in fines, EU climate officials suggest concerns may be overstated, referencing far smaller penalties incurred by automakers for missed targets in previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)