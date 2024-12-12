Chhattisgarh's Renewed Offensive Against Naxalites Gains Ground

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced significant advancements in the struggle against Naxalites, attributing it to credible intelligence guiding operations. Over the past five years, 219 Naxalites have been eliminated, with a notable 220 insurgents killed just this year. Recently, seven were neutralized in an ongoing confrontation.

On Thursday, security forces including the DRG, CRPF, and STF, engaged in a series of clashes with Naxalites resulting in the recovery of bodies of seven uniformed rebels. This joint operation spanned across the Narayanpur, Dantewada, Jagdalpur, and Kondagaon districts, focusing on destabilizing the Naxalite stronghold in Southern Abujhmad.

Bastar Police reported that exchanges of fire have been taking place since early morning in the forests bordering Dantewada and Narayanpur. IG Bastar P Sundarraj confirmed that the operation is ongoing, with more details forthcoming. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the security forces for their bravery and success in these operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)