The Ukrainian winter crops have weathered the first ten days of December without negative impact, state weather forecasters announced on Thursday. Despite the critical role winter weather plays in wheat production, the crops remain in a state of winter dormancy, primarily unharmed by the recent conditions.

The sowing of winter cereals, especially winter wheat, is nearing completion in Ukraine, with at least 4.5 million hectares already seeded. Winter wheat, which represents a substantial portion of Ukraine's wheat production, has benefited from the temperatures remaining above critical thresholds, posing no significant threat.

Another boon for the crops has been the snowfall observed in many northern, western, and central regions of Ukraine, providing an additional protective layer. Agricultural consultancy APK-Inform verified these reports, lending further assurance to farmers about the safety of their crops at this stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)