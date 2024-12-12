Left Menu

Ukrainian Winter Wheat Withstands December's Chill

Weather conditions in early December were favorable for Ukrainian winter crops, important for the wheat industry. Despite dry soil at sowing, winter cereal sowing is nearly complete. Positive factors included snow cover in various regions and above-critical minimum temperatures, indicating no significant threat to the crops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:50 IST
Ukrainian Winter Wheat Withstands December's Chill
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian winter crops have weathered the first ten days of December without negative impact, state weather forecasters announced on Thursday. Despite the critical role winter weather plays in wheat production, the crops remain in a state of winter dormancy, primarily unharmed by the recent conditions.

The sowing of winter cereals, especially winter wheat, is nearing completion in Ukraine, with at least 4.5 million hectares already seeded. Winter wheat, which represents a substantial portion of Ukraine's wheat production, has benefited from the temperatures remaining above critical thresholds, posing no significant threat.

Another boon for the crops has been the snowfall observed in many northern, western, and central regions of Ukraine, providing an additional protective layer. Agricultural consultancy APK-Inform verified these reports, lending further assurance to farmers about the safety of their crops at this stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024