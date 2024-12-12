Triumphant Security Forces: Seven Naxals Neutralized in Chhattisgarh Operation

In a significant development within the prolonged battle against Naxal insurgency, the bodies of seven Naxals were recovered on Thursday during a meticulous operation by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Range.

Inspector General P Sundarraj confirmed a bitter exchange of fire took place on December 12, resulting in the recovery of arms along with the bodies. Subsequent search operations are intensifying in the region to unearth further insurgent activities and assets.

The incident unfolded in the dense forests of Southern Abujhmad, straddling the Dantewada-Narayanpur border. Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister lauded the success, emphasizing the importance of operations informed by solid intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)