Triumphant Security Forces: Seven Naxals Neutralized in Chhattisgarh Operation

In a major anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Range, security forces successfully neutralized seven Naxals and recovered a significant cache of weapons. This operation, occurring near the Dantewada-Narayanpur border, highlights ongoing efforts against Naxal activities, with support from state leadership applauding the courage and success of the forces involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:36 IST
IG Bastar, P Sundarraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development within the prolonged battle against Naxal insurgency, the bodies of seven Naxals were recovered on Thursday during a meticulous operation by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Range.

Inspector General P Sundarraj confirmed a bitter exchange of fire took place on December 12, resulting in the recovery of arms along with the bodies. Subsequent search operations are intensifying in the region to unearth further insurgent activities and assets.

The incident unfolded in the dense forests of Southern Abujhmad, straddling the Dantewada-Narayanpur border. Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister lauded the success, emphasizing the importance of operations informed by solid intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

