Iran Agrees to Enhanced Nuclear Monitoring at Fordow

Iran has consented to intensified monitoring by the U.N. nuclear watchdog at its Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant following increased uranium enrichment activities nearing weapons-grade levels. This decision involves upgrading safeguards and monitoring intensity to ensure compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:10 IST
Iran has struck a deal with the U.N. nuclear watchdog to enhance monitoring at its Fordow site, nestled within a mountain, in response to a significant uptick in uranium enrichment approaching weapons-grade levels. This move comes after mounting international concerns.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) disclosed in a confidential report that Iran acceded to its request to boost the frequency and intensity of safeguard measures at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP). This development signals Iran's commitment to facilitating improved safeguard mechanisms as the IAEA steps up its oversight activities.

The decision for tougher monitoring was revealed in a report reviewed by Reuters, underscoring the global focus on Iran's nuclear activities and the ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure compliance with international norms regarding nuclear enrichment.

