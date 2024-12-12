Iran Agrees to Enhanced Nuclear Monitoring at Fordow

Iran has struck a deal with the U.N. nuclear watchdog to enhance monitoring at its Fordow site, nestled within a mountain, in response to a significant uptick in uranium enrichment approaching weapons-grade levels. This move comes after mounting international concerns.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) disclosed in a confidential report that Iran acceded to its request to boost the frequency and intensity of safeguard measures at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP). This development signals Iran's commitment to facilitating improved safeguard mechanisms as the IAEA steps up its oversight activities.

The decision for tougher monitoring was revealed in a report reviewed by Reuters, underscoring the global focus on Iran's nuclear activities and the ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure compliance with international norms regarding nuclear enrichment.

(With inputs from agencies.)