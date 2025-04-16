Left Menu

Iran's Non-Negotiable Stance on Uranium Enrichment

Iran's Foreign Minister asserted the non-negotiable stance on uranium enrichment ahead of U.S. talks in Oman. This comes after U.S. negotiator's call for Iran to cease enrichment. With global developments in focus, Iran seeks continued communication with Russia for regional stability amidst unresolved negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:35 IST
Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, reiterated the nation's unwavering stance on uranium enrichment, declaring it non-negotiable ahead of impending discussions with the U.S. in Oman. This statement comes in response to Steve Witkoff, the U.S. negotiator, who insisted Tehran halt its nuclear enrichment activities as part of a prospective deal.

Addressing Iran's readiness to build trust over enrichment concerns, Araqchi emphasized that the fundamental right to enrich is not open for debate. The upcoming talks signal a crucial moment as President Donald Trump warns of potential military intervention should negotiations falter.

Iran's diplomatic efforts extend beyond its U.S. interactions, as Araqchi plans to convey a message from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to Russia's President Vladimir Putin. The dialogue is part of a broader strategy for maintaining peace and stability in the region amidst significant international developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

