Iran's Non-Negotiable Stance on Uranium Enrichment

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, reiterated the nation's unwavering stance on uranium enrichment, declaring it non-negotiable ahead of impending discussions with the U.S. in Oman. This statement comes in response to Steve Witkoff, the U.S. negotiator, who insisted Tehran halt its nuclear enrichment activities as part of a prospective deal.

Addressing Iran's readiness to build trust over enrichment concerns, Araqchi emphasized that the fundamental right to enrich is not open for debate. The upcoming talks signal a crucial moment as President Donald Trump warns of potential military intervention should negotiations falter.

Iran's diplomatic efforts extend beyond its U.S. interactions, as Araqchi plans to convey a message from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to Russia's President Vladimir Putin. The dialogue is part of a broader strategy for maintaining peace and stability in the region amidst significant international developments.

