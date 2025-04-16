China Challenges U.S. Trade Practices at U.N. Meeting

China is gearing up to host an informal United Nations Security Council meeting aimed at criticizing the United States for its practice of using tariffs as a pressure tactic. This marks an escalation in the ongoing trade tensions between the two countries.

According to the concept note released by Beijing, the United States is accused of violating international trade norms, impacting multilateral relations, and obstructing global peace and development. The note highlights that these tariffs have resulted in severe economic disruptions.

The meeting, scheduled for April 23, invites all 193 U.N. member states. Meanwhile, the U.S. mission to the U.N. has deferred comments to the State Department, which has so far remained silent on the matter. Economic analysts warn that such trade tensions could dampen global economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)