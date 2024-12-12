Left Menu

Delhi High Court Demands Swift Action on Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The Delhi High Court has granted the Delhi Government a final chance to respond to a PIL demanding the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the capital. Despite its rollout in 33 states, Delhi's exclusion denies residents vital health coverage, prompting legal scrutiny and concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:40 IST
Delhi High Court Demands Swift Action on Ayushman Bharat Scheme
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has expressed significant concern over the non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the National Capital. On Thursday, the court offered the Delhi Government a final chance to reply to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) initiated by all seven BJP MPs from Delhi.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, has scheduled a subsequent hearing for January 13. The court scrutinized why this nationwide health scheme, active in 33 other states and Union Territories, remains absent in Delhi, suggesting that the city should align with the rest of the country.

The petition highlights the lack of access to the crucial Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage, meant for individuals facing catastrophic expenses on hospitalizations, emphasizing that Delhi's government previously pledged in the 2020-2021 Budget Speech to adopt the initiative. Petitioners argue that this oversight breaches constitutional rights and impacts Delhi's vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024