Delhi High Court Demands Swift Action on Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The Delhi High Court has expressed significant concern over the non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the National Capital. On Thursday, the court offered the Delhi Government a final chance to reply to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) initiated by all seven BJP MPs from Delhi.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, has scheduled a subsequent hearing for January 13. The court scrutinized why this nationwide health scheme, active in 33 other states and Union Territories, remains absent in Delhi, suggesting that the city should align with the rest of the country.

The petition highlights the lack of access to the crucial Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage, meant for individuals facing catastrophic expenses on hospitalizations, emphasizing that Delhi's government previously pledged in the 2020-2021 Budget Speech to adopt the initiative. Petitioners argue that this oversight breaches constitutional rights and impacts Delhi's vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)