Rahul Gandhi Vows Justice for Hathras Crime Victim's Family

In a visit to Boolgarhi village in Hathras, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met the family of the 2020 crime victim, claiming they live under constant fear and are treated as criminals. Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, spent half an hour with the family, though he did not interact with the media.

Following the meeting, Gandhi took to social media platform X to level serious accusations against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, asserting their failure to ensure justice for the family. The family remains under vigilant surveillance, with none of the promises made by the state government fulfilled, including a job offer and relocation.

The family's plight, according to Gandhi, highlights systemic atrocities committed against Dalits under BJP governance. Despite these challenges, Gandhi expressed his determination to secure justice for the family. In 2020, he similarly accused the state government of exploitation and misconduct following the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman after being assaulted in Hathras.

