Delhi High Court Deliberates on Sharjeel Imam's Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday deliberated over Sharjeel Imam's bail plea, a significant figure implicated in the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots. Imam's legal representation asserted that he neither incited violence nor engaged in any violent acts, highlighting his advocacy for peaceful protest.

The panel, comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, listened to Imam's defense, led by Advocates Talib Mustafa and Ahmad Ibrahim. They sought bail, arguing parity with other accused individuals. The judges have slated further submissions from the Delhi Police counsel for December 20.

Central to the defense's case is Imam's speech at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13, 2019, which became the basis for multiple charges across India. While Imam remains in custody since 2020, his counsel underscores the peaceful nature of his calls for protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

