Left Menu

Delhi High Court Deliberates on Sharjeel Imam's Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court is evaluating Sharjeel Imam's bail plea, a key figure in the 2020 Delhi riots case. His counsel contends that Imam never incited violence, focusing only on peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The case continues with further arguments scheduled on December 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:16 IST
Delhi High Court Deliberates on Sharjeel Imam's Bail Plea
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday deliberated over Sharjeel Imam's bail plea, a significant figure implicated in the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots. Imam's legal representation asserted that he neither incited violence nor engaged in any violent acts, highlighting his advocacy for peaceful protest.

The panel, comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, listened to Imam's defense, led by Advocates Talib Mustafa and Ahmad Ibrahim. They sought bail, arguing parity with other accused individuals. The judges have slated further submissions from the Delhi Police counsel for December 20.

Central to the defense's case is Imam's speech at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13, 2019, which became the basis for multiple charges across India. While Imam remains in custody since 2020, his counsel underscores the peaceful nature of his calls for protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024