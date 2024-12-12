Left Menu

Gujarat Introduces New Inland Vessels Rules for 2024

The Gujarat Maritime Board has launched the 'Gujarat Inland Vessels Rules, 2024', offering detailed guidelines for safety in boating. Registration and permits are now mandatory, and non-compliance will attract legal action.

The Gujarat Maritime Board has introduced the 'Gujarat Inland Vessels Rules, 2024', aimed at bolstering safety measures for boating activities throughout the state. This announcement was made in a statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The newly established rules provide comprehensive guidelines for the registration, survey, and operational permissions for pleasure crafts and boats. They also regulate vessels functioning on the state's inland waterways, as stated by the Gujarat Maritime Board.

Under the new regulations, all pleasure craft and boat owners in Gujarat must register their vessels with the office of the local District Collector. Upon registration, a thorough survey will be conducted by a surveyor from the Gujarat Maritime Board. In addition, securing a permit from the District Magistrate or Municipal Commissioner is now a prerequisite for operating these vessels.

The rules specify that all documentation must be completed in the designated form. Boat owners who fail to meet these requirements will face legal repercussions, rendering their vessels illegal, according to the official statement.

