A Desperate Cry: The Farmers' Fight for Minimum Support Price

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent Punjab farmer leader, continues his fast-unto-death protest, demanding the implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) as a legal right for every farmer. His deteriorating health has sparked concerns and appeals from various leaders for the government to engage in dialogue to resolve these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:30 IST
Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a well-known farmer leader from Punjab, continues his hunger strike for the 17th day, advocating for the legal establishment of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, a move he equates to a fundamental right.

His fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border since November 26 aims to pressure the government to fulfill 13 key demands, including MSP law, which leaders say have been pending since the repeal of controversial farm laws.

Concerns are mounting as medical professionals report Dallewal's deteriorating health, prompting calls from political figures for the government to engage with the protesting farmers, now camped at the borders since February, to forestall potential unrest.

