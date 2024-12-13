Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates Amid Chilling Cold Wave

Delhi continues to grapple with poor air quality and freezing temperatures. The AQI remains in the 'poor' category, affecting visibility and prompting cold wave alerts across several regions. Travelers express challenges in coping with the weather, as night shelters are established to support vulnerable populations.

Morning visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital, Delhi, recorded poor air quality on Friday morning as parts of the city were enveloped in a thin layer of fog. The minimum temperature plummeted to 6°C, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Data from the CPCB revealed air quality index (AQI) levels of 280 in Alipur, 296 in Ashok Vihar, 280 in ITO, and 228 in DTU. Anand Vihar's AQI stood at 309, while Dwarka Sector 8 and Nehru Nagar recorded 315 and 334, respectively. The AQI was 329 in Rohini, 281 at IGI Airport (T3), 309 in Pusa, and 307 in Mundka. At 7 am, Delhi's average AQI was 277, indicating poor air quality conditions.

Minimal visibility around India Gate and Kartavya Path further underscored the air quality woes, as residents and tourists braved the cold. Roshan Thakur, a tourist, expressed distress over the freezing conditions, affecting both young and elderly. Cold wave alerts have been issued for several regions, including Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, while the Supreme Court permitted the downgrading of air quality restrictions to GRAP Stage II in Delhi-NCR. The cold wave, coupled with air pollution, remains a pressing challenge for the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

