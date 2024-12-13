Assam Rifles' Strategic Operations Restore Peace in Manipur

The Assam Rifles have once again showcased their operational efficiency, executing a rigorous Area Domination Patrol (ADP) and search operation across Narayanpur, Madhopur, and Gotaikhal in Manipur's Jiribam District. Conducted on December 12, this mission was geared towards fortifying regional security and underscoring the unit's commitment to peace.

Integral to the operation was the use of an Explosive Detection (ED) dog, enhancing the troops' capability to identify possible threats and ensuring heightened security for both the forces and local residents. Notably, they dismantled a road blockade in Gotaikhal, resolving movement disruptions that had been troubling the local populace.

Further affirming their dedication to maintaining order, Assam Rifles identified and took down an unauthorized structure poised for illicit use, thus restoring law and stability without incident. Residents expressed gratitude for their efforts, highlighting the troops' pivotal role in fostering local trust and well-being.

Earlier, on December 8, a coordinated operation with Manipur Police led to the recovery of 14 weapons and other warlike stores across various districts, showcasing their continued vigilance. Specific intelligence prompted an earlier joint operation on December 2, where a cache of arms was seized in Kangpokpi.

(With inputs from agencies.)