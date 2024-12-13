Delhi Court Denies FIR Against Congress Chief for Alleged Hate Speech

The Delhi Court has refused to direct the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge. This decision follows a complaint alleging hate speech against the BJP and RSS during an election rally in Karnataka in April.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Chatinder Singh determined that essential evidence rests with the complainant, rendering police investigation unnecessary. Despite dismissing the FIR request, the court acknowledged the complaint lodged by RSS member Advocate Ravinder Gupta and granted permission for pre-summoning evidence to be presented on March 27, 2025.

The complainant, represented by advocate Gagan Gandhi, accuses Kharge of making derogatory remarks against BJP and RSS. The court emphasized that the case's clarity and the absence of necessary police intervention negate the need for invoking Section 156(3) Cr.P.C for an FIR. Instead, Section 202 Cr.P.C might be applied if further investigation is deemed necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)