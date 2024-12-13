Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies FIR Against Congress Chief for Alleged Hate Speech

The Delhi Court declined to order an FIR against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over alleged hate speech in Karnataka, highlighting the sufficiency of accessible evidence. The case involves RSS member complaints against remarks made at an election rally. The court acknowledged the complaint but found no need for police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:28 IST
Delhi Court Denies FIR Against Congress Chief for Alleged Hate Speech
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Court has refused to direct the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge. This decision follows a complaint alleging hate speech against the BJP and RSS during an election rally in Karnataka in April.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Chatinder Singh determined that essential evidence rests with the complainant, rendering police investigation unnecessary. Despite dismissing the FIR request, the court acknowledged the complaint lodged by RSS member Advocate Ravinder Gupta and granted permission for pre-summoning evidence to be presented on March 27, 2025.

The complainant, represented by advocate Gagan Gandhi, accuses Kharge of making derogatory remarks against BJP and RSS. The court emphasized that the case's clarity and the absence of necessary police intervention negate the need for invoking Section 156(3) Cr.P.C for an FIR. Instead, Section 202 Cr.P.C might be applied if further investigation is deemed necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024