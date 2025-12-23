Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC and BJP Slam Rahul Gandhi Over Germany Remarks

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC and BJP's Tarun Chugh have criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in Germany, claiming his statements tarnish India's image abroad. Gandhi has accused the Indian government of electoral misconduct, prompting accusations of a conspiracy to defame Indian institutions.

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC has sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to cease referring to himself as the Leader of the Opposition after his remarks in Germany. During his visit, Gandhi made statements allegedly aimed at tarnishing India's image on the international stage.

Shaina NC accused Gandhi of being a 'propaganda leader,' asserting that his comments on foreign soil are designed to malign India's reputation. Echoing her sentiments, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh denounced Gandhi's overseas activities as anti-India, charging him with conspiring to undermine India's institutions.

Gandhi's accusations included claims of electoral misconduct by the Indian government. He expressed concerns about the fairness of elections in states like Telangana and Maharashtra, alleging manipulation in the electoral machinery. His remarks have drawn significant backlash, with critics accusing him of attempting to defame India while abroad.

