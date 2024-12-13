Nation Remembers Bravehearts of 2001 Parliament Attack
On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, Indian leaders pay tribute to the martyrs. Acknowledging the perpetrators behind the attack, the nation unites against terrorism as memories of that tragic day resurface, honoring the ultimate sacrifice of those who defended democracy.
India commemorated the bravehearts who laid down their lives during the 2001 Parliament attack, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the tributes. Modi emphasized that the sacrifice of those who perished will always inspire the nation, expressing eternal gratitude for their courage and dedication.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal echoed similar sentiments. Kharge noted the country's collective stance against terrorism, paying a floral tribute to the martyred. Kejriwal saluted the soldiers for protecting the country and its democracy.
The assault, which occurred on December 13, 2001, was orchestrated by Pakistan-based terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The attack claimed the lives of multiple security personnel and increased tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to the 2001-2002 standoff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
