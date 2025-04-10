26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Delhi Police removes mediapersons, private persons from Patiala House Courts premises.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:13 IST
- Country:
- India
26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Delhi Police removes mediapersons, private persons from Patiala House Courts premises.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Secure Signal: National Security's Encryption Choice
Pakistan-China Dialogue: Ensuring Security for Chinese Nationals
Pakistan-Chinese Security Dynamics: A Strategic Collaboration
Signal Breach Sparks Uproar: Trump's National Security in the Spotlight
Security Forces Bust Insurgent Network in Manipur with Major Arms Seizure