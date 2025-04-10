Delhi Police Crackdown on IPL Betting Racket in Narela

In a decisive move to curb illegal gambling, Delhi Police's special staff in the outer north district arrested two individuals involved in an IPL betting racket. The operation took place in the Swatantra Nagar area of PS Narela, where the suspects were apprehended for breaching the Prevention of Gambling Act and the Telegraph Act.

The arrests happened during a raid when the accused were caught in the act of betting during the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. Authorities recovered five mobile phones, a sophisticated communication device known as a 'dabba,' an LED TV, and betting records from the individuals.

Prompted by a tip-off around 6:00 PM from a confidential informant, the police launched the raid at the Water Plant, Swatantra Nagar. The operation confirmed ongoing illegal activities with suspects Rohit Kumar and Tejender Singh actively engaged in the betting process. Seized items included Rs. 20,000 in cash, advanced electronic gadgets, and betting documentation.

