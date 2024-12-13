PM Modi Boosts Infrastructure with Rs 5500 Crore Projects in Prayagraj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Prayagraj today includes inaugurating Rs 5500 crore worth of infrastructure projects, enhancing spiritual tourism and connectivity. Key developments feature temple corridors and projects ensuring zero discharge into the Ganga. Modi will also launch a chatbot for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela 2025.
As security tightens in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Prayagraj to perform religious rites and inaugurate substantial development projects totaling approximately Rs 5500 crore.
The Prime Minister's agenda includes performing pooja at prominent religious sites and inspecting the Mahakumbh exhibition. Infrastructure improvements encompass the inauguration of new road and rail projects, enhancing connectivity in the city.
Environmental and spiritual initiatives include implementing drainage treatments for the Ganga and improving access to major temple corridors, aiming to elevate spiritual tourism. A chatbot titled 'Kumbh Sah'AI'yak' will also launch to aid devotees for the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela.
